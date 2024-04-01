Telangana: Postal ballot form submission last date April 20

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 April 2024, 05:08 PM

Nizamabad: District Election Officer and Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu has asked people who want to make use of the postal ballet facility to submit the form-12(D) before April 20 to the returning officers of their respective constituencies through the nodal officers of the concerned departments.

The Collector held a meeting with the nodal officers of various departments under the emergency services on Monday and issued guidelines to them. Stating that the Election Commission of India(ECI) was giving an opportunity to the people working in emergency services to exercise their right to vote through postal ballot, he asked them to submit the form before the deadline to make them eligible to exercise their vote through postal ballot. ” The aim of providing an opportunity to vote through postal ballot is to ensure that no one is deprived of voting due to their official commitments,”he said.

The ECI has allowed media personnel on duty related to poll day coverage to vote through postal ballot in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he informed.

The Collector clarified that those who once applied for postal ballot through the prescribed form would not be given the opportunity to go to the polling centre and vote on the polling day held on May 13, and their name will be marked under the postal ballot in the voter’s list.