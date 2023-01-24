Two farmers killed as tractor collides with bike in Asifabad

Two tribal farmers were killed when a tractor hit the two-wheeler on which they were traveling at Babejhari village
Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Two tribal farmers were killed when a tractor hit the two-wheeler on which they were traveling at Babejhari village in Kerameri mandal on Tuesday.
Kerameri Sub-Inspector N Venkatesh said Pendur Ramu (35), died on the spot, while his friend Komram Badi Rao (45), succumbed to injuries later at a government hospital in Asifabad. Both hailed from Jodeghat village in Kerameri mandal.
Ramu is survived by a wife, five sons and a daughter while Rao is survived by four sons.
Indrabai, the wife of Ramu lodged a complaint with the police, following which a case was registered against the tractor driver, who went absconding. Efforts are on to nab him.