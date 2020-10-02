Two feared drowned in Shamirpet Lake

Police said, the two, residents of Safilguda in Malkajgiri, were suspected to have gone to swim in the lake and went missinfg

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: Two youngsters, both aged in their mid-twenties were feared to have drowned in the Shamirpet Lake on Friday. Police said, the two, residents of Safilguda in Malkajgiri, were suspected to have gone to swim in the lake.

“It is yet to be known if both fell together or one of them fell first and the other drowned while trying to rescue the first one,” police said.

On being alerted by local villagers, the Shamirpet police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation with the help of swimmers.

