| Two Fishermen Drown In Boat Mishap In Ap

Two fishermen drown in boat mishap in AP

According to reports, five fishermen from Suryaraopeta here left on Monday night for Hope Island for fishing.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:01 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Kakinada: Two fishermen were drowned in a boat mishap in the sea off Kakinada on Tuesday.

According to reports, five fishermen from Suryaraopeta here left on Monday night for Hope Island for fishing. When they were returning, their boat capsized due to strong waves. While three of them swam to safety, two others could not.

The dead were identified as Mylapalli Krupadas of Dummalapeta and Sattiraju of Suryaraopeta.

The Andhra Pradesh government announced Rs. 10 lakh as ex-gratia to their families.