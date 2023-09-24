| Two Held For Attempting To Steal Laddu From Ganesh Pandal In Hyderabad

On information, the LB Nagar police traced the two persons at Sapthagiri colony in LB Nagar and caught them. Both of them are arrested and remanded.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:13 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested by the LB Nagar police on Saturday for attempting to steal a laddu from a Ganesh pandal.

The two men – G Anjaiah (19) and B Mahesh (19), along with two of their friends went to a Ganesh pandal at Raghavendranagar colony in LB Nagar and tried to steal the laddu. Noticing this, the locals raised an alarm following which they fled from the place.

