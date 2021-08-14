Two held for gutkha trading in Hanamkonda

Police seized Rs 3,60,000 worth gutkha from the accused along with a car

By | Published: 5:43 pm

Hanamkonda: The Task Force police led by Inspector Ch Srinivas Ji has apprehended two persons for their alleged involvement in purchasing and supplying of the banned tobacco products (gutkha) here on Saturday. They seized Rs 3,60,000 worth gutkha from the accused along with a car.

According to Inspector Srinivas Ji, the Task Force team has intercepted a car (AP 28CB 2367) of one Kota Nagendraprasad at Revenue colony road under the jurisdiction of Subedari police station, and apprehended him along with one Thallapalli Mallesh and seized six Amber bags and other Zarda packets from them.

“On interrogation, they revealed that they had been purchasing the tobacco products from Bidar of Karnataka, transporting them using the car and supplying it to Kirana shops as well as pan shops in Hanamkonda and Warangal localities,” he said adding that the seized property along with accused had been handed over to Subedari police for further legal action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .