Two held for house burglaries in Mancherial

The two were detained when they were about to sell the stolen goods at Bellampalli railway station, following a tip off

By | Published: 5:56 pm

Mancherial: A member of an inter-district burglary gang and a woman were arrested for their alleged involvement in house burglaries in Bellampalli town on Monday. As many as 18 tolas of gold ornaments were recovered from the two.

Giving details of the arrest, Mancherial Deputy Commissioner of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy said that the accused were Banda Sampath alias Siddu, an orphan from Somagudem village in Bellampalli mandal and Bandaru Laxmi, a native of the same village. The two were detained when they were about to sell the stolen goods at Bellampalli railway station, following a tip off.

During the course of interrogations, Sampath confessed to committing the crime as he is used to leading a lavish lifestyle for quite a long time. He admitted that he was indulging in house burglaries with the help of Laxmi. He revealed that he was targeting homes that were locked in the nights in Bellampalli, Ramakrishnapur and Mandamarri towns and Prof Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district.

Sampath was booked for stealing gold ornaments in the past on several occasions. Ramakrishnapur police registered PD Act against him a few months back. He was released on bail in July last. He lost his parents in a road accident during childhood, and was raised by Laxmi.

The DCP commended Bellampalli ACP Raheman, Bellampalli Rural Inspector K Jagadish, Thallagurijala Sub-Inspector Sammaiah, and his counterpart of Ramakrishnapur K Ravi Prasad for apprehending the burglars. He presented cash rewards to the police officials who were part of a special team formed to nab the two.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .