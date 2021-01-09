Two held in Hyderabad for property offences

By | Published: 7:52 pm

Hyderabad: The Golconda police on Saturday arrested two persons who were involved in property offences. The police recovered a mobile phone and seized an auto-rickshaw from them. The arrested were identified as Shaik Abdul Waheed (26) of Asifnagar and Syed Altaf (22) of Shivrampally in Rajendranagar. RG Shiva Maruthi, ACP (Asifnagar) said the duo snatched a mobile phone from a person at Shaikpet on December 18 and fled the spot in the vehicle. Based on a complaint, the Golconda Police registered a case and tracked them down on Friday. They were arrested and the stolen phone was recovered, he said.

