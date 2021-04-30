Two held in Hyderabad for selling oxygen cylinders in black market

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Task Force raided United Gas Agencies at Mallepally in Bazaar Ghat late on Thursday and arrested a father and son on charges of selling oxygen cylinders in the black market at exorbitant rates. Officials seized 41 big cylinders and 16 small cylinders from them.

The arrested persons were Ravikanth (30) and Chandrakanth (50), both owners of the gas agency and residents of Puranapul.

According to the police, Ravikanth and Chandrakanth were running the oxygen cylinder business in the name of United Gas Agencies since the last few months. With oxygen cylinders being in high demand, they purchased cylinders from distributors at government rates and sold them at exorbitant rates to customers, police said, adding that the cylinders were stored in the agency without taking proper precautions or fire safety measures.

Following a tip-off, the police raided the premises and caught them. They were handed over to the Humayun Nagar police for further action.

