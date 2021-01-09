Two held in Hyderabad for trying to loot ATM

By | Published: 7:42 pm

Hyderabad: The police on Saturday arrested two people who attempted to loot an ATM centre at Hayathnagar 10 days ago. The police seized a Maruti Swift car, a spray paint can and two mobile phones from their possession. The arrested were identified as Mohammed Hyder alias Ayaz (21) of Tallabkatta and Mohd Asif (20) of Yadadri Bhongir. “On December 31, the duo drove in the car to Hayathnagar to burgle an ATM machine. After identifying an ATM centre at Pedda Amberpet, Hyder went inside and sprayed paint on the camera and tried to break the machine with the help of a rod,” Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said. On noticing a police patrol vehicle approaching, both fled the spot. Based on footage from surveillance cameras in the area, the police identified and arrested them.