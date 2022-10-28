Two held with black heroin in Hyderabad

Published Date - 07:18 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Hyderabad: The Jagadgirigutta police caught two Rajasthan natives on charges of illegal possession and trying to sell black heroin at Ravinarayana Reddy Nagar here on Friday. A total of 20 grams of the psychotropic substance worth Rs.70, 000 and two mobile phones were seized.

The arrested persons are Manoj (24), a carpenter and Ramaram (23), an agricultural worker, both from Rajasthan. They bought drug for both self-consumption and selling it to customers.

Balanagar DCP G.Sundeep said the duo procured the drug from unknown peddlers based in Rajasthan at a low price and came to Jagadgirigutta to sell it to customers on higher rate.

Following a tip-off, they were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.