Two Hyderabad-bound flights diverted

Hyderabad: Two flights bound for Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here on Tuesday night were diverted to Chennai and Bengaluru due to inclement weather conditions in the city.

While one flight from New Delhi to RGIA was diverted to Chennai, another flight from Bengaluru was sent back to Bengaluru because of heavy rain coupled with strong winds that lashed the city last night.

The two flights later in the night reached RGIA. Using their Twitter handles, the airlines gave prior information to the passengers about the delays and diversion because of the weather conditions in Hyderabad.

There were no delays and cancellation of flights at RGIA on Wednesday.

