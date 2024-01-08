| Two Injured In Drunk And Drive Accident In Hyderabad

The driver, Agraj Reddy, who is relative of former Minister Indrakaran Reddy along with two friends Teja and Karthik had gone to a pub at Gachibowli on Sunday evening where they got inebriated.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 04:19 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of high profile drunk drivers going astray on the city roads, two persons sustained injuries when a car driven by a relative of a former Minister rammed into motorists at Forum Circle in KPHB police station limits on Sunday night.

The driver, Agraj Reddy, who is relative of former Minister Indrakaran Reddy along with two friends Teja and Karthik had gone to a pub at Gachibowli on Sunday evening where they got inebriated.

On the way back to their houses in the car, the trio had hired a driver to drop them. However, after a few minutes, Agraj took the car steering and started driving.

“When they reached Forum Mall Circle, Agraj rammed the car into two people leading to injuries. A case is registered and the driver taken into custody. He was released after issuing a 41A CrPC notice,” said ACP Kukatpally, Shiva Bhaskar.

Both the injured persons were shifted to a local hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

The incident was captured on closed circuit cameras installed in the vicinity.

The police conducted a breathe analyser test of Agraj and found he was under the influence of alcohol.

