Visakhapatnam: Two students feared drowned in sea

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:44 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

(Representational image).

Visakhapatnam: Two students were feared drowned in the Bay of Bengal at Bheemunipatnam beach, about 30 km from here on Friday.

Five students of an engineering college in Tagarapuvalasa in Bheemunipatnam area went for swimming in the sea and among them Sai and Surya, studying in the ECE branch went missing while the three others reached safety of the shore.

Besides divers, Navy helicopters are also engaged in search and rescue operations.