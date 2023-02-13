| Two Killed As Tractor Collides With Bike In Asifabad

Two killed as tractor collides with bike in Asifabad

The three were returning after attending a function in Bombaiguda village in Penchikalpet mandal at the time of the accident.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:52 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Representational Image.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Two persons were killed, while another sustained injuries when a tractor mowed down a two-wheeler on the outskirts of Marthidi village in Bejjur mandal on Sunday night.

Bejjur Sub-Inspector Venkatesh said that the deceased persons were Elluri Lingaiah (45) from Thikkapalli and Dandera Babaji (60) belonging to Maharashtra. The injured person was Bujadi Babaji of Papanpet village.

Lingaiah and Babaji received fatal head injuries when the tractor collided with the motorbike on which they were travelling. They breathed their last while being shifted to a hospital in Kaghaznagar. Bujadi Babaji’s condition is said to be stable.

The three were returning after attending a function in Bombaiguda village in Penchikalpet mandal at the time of the accident.

The rash and negligent driving by the tractor driver Akram was suspected to be the cause of the mishap. A case was registered against the driver.