Two killed in accident on Hyderabad outskirts

The accident was around 2.30 am on the NH 65 near Nalgonda Dharmakanta near Peda Amberpet.

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in a road accident at Pedda Amberpet at Hayathnagar early on Thursday. According to the police, a DCM vehicle going towards the Shamshabad airport road rammed another DCM that was in front of it. The second DCM crashed into a Toyota Innova resulting in the death of a person Kasinadula, the driver of the Innova on the spot and another person Chowdhary who was travelling in the first DCM.

On information, the police reached the spot and with help of cranes, removed the vehicles and pulled out the bodies, which were then shifted to the OGH mortuary. A case has been registered and investigation was taken up.

