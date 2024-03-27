Two killed in Medak road accident, as tractor carrying marriage party overturns

The incident occurred in Mansanpally when the driver lost control of the vehicle and overturned.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 March 2024, 09:18 PM

Sangareddy: In a tragic incident, two persons died while 29 others sustained injuries as a marriage party tractor overturned at Masanpally in Andole mandal on Wednesday.

According to Jogipet police, the marriage party was proceeding to the bride’s village to later head to the groom’s village in Andole as part of the marriage ritual. However, the tractor overturned at Masanpally. The deceased were Jattu Jangamma (45) and Ravgari Budemma (52). The condition of several of the injured was stated to be critical.

The victims were residents of Bacharam village in Tekmal mandal. A case has been registered.