Two killed in mishap in Adilabad

Adilabad: Partying on a weekend proved costly for two youngsters who were killed on the spot while a third suffered injuries when the motorcycle in which they were travelling rammed into a roadside tree on the outskirts of Utnoor mandal centre on Sunday night. The incident came to light when the bodies were found at the accident spot on Monday.

Utnoor Inspector K Naresh Kumar said the deceased were identified as Ada Ramesh (22) and Athram Nagesh (23), natives of Balanpur village in Narnoor mandal while the injured was Kumra Laxman, a resident of Lakkaram in Utnoor mandal, Ramesh and Nagesh, who was riding the motorcycle, received fatal injuries when the two-wheeler collided with the tree resulting in instantaneous death for the two. Laxman suffered minor injuries. The three friends were returning from Kottaguda village in Utnoor mandal after consuming liquor. Police said drunk riding could be the cause of the accident. Laxman, who managed to reach home after the accident, did not inform the police or his family members about the accident.

Some passersby noticed the bodies and alerted the police, who in turn rushed to the spot and shifted them to government hospital in Utnoor for post-mortem. While Ramesh’s body was found in a paddy field, Nagesh’s body was found on a side of Utnoor-Kothaguda road. Police launched a probe based on a complaint filed by Laxman.

