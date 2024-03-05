Two killed in separate incidents over land disputes in erstwhile Medak

Two men were killed, allegedly by their brothers, in separate incidents over land disputes in erstwhile Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 March 2024, 07:14 PM

Two men were killed, allegedly by their brothers, in separate incidents over land disputes in erstwhile Medak

Medak: Two men were killed, allegedly by their brothers, in separate incidents over land disputes in erstwhile Medak on Tuesday.

In one incident, a man attacked his younger brother with an axe at Vinjapally village of Koheda mandal in Siddipet. Police said the accused, Kommula Tirupathi Reddy, picked up an argument with his younger brother Srinivas Reddy (38) and attacked him with an axe. Srinivas Reddy died on the spot.

Also Read Hanamkonda: Major fire breaks out at Kazipet railway station

In the second incident, a man died after he was attacked by his cousin’s family at Kurthiwada in Pappannapet mandal of Medak. According to the police, the deceased Mettu Lakshmaiah (36) along with his parents and brother were living in the neighbourhood of Mettu Mohan. The two families had an argument over a land issue late on Monday. Mohan along with his family members Kistamma, Savithri, and relatives Alladurgam Narsimhulu, and Alladurgam Dattu then attacked Lakshmaiah, his father Ramulu and brother Yadagiri. While Lakshmaiah died on the spot, his father and brother were injured in the attack.