Two members of SCCL rescue team go missing in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:30 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Two members of a rescue team of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)-Mandamarri unit, went missing while they were shifting a pregnant woman to a hospital by crossing a road which was inundated by floods on the outskirts of Ainam village in Dahegaon mandal on Wednesday. Their whereabouts are yet to be traced.

The five member team of Mandamarri Area of the coal major arrived at Bibra village in Dahegaon mand after local MLA Koneru Konappa requested SCCL to rush the woman of Ainam to a hospital in Kaghaznagar when she developed labor pains. The three members along with the woman managed to cross the road and admitted her to a rural medical practitioner at Ainam village. But, Chelika Sathish and Nambala Ramulu, members of the team went missing while they were shifting the woman to the hispital at a curve as the road which was submerged due to flooding Peddavagu.

Kaghaznagar DSP A Karunakar told ”Telangana Today” that the mobile phones of the two members were not reachable. A team of Nation Disaster Rescue Force was summoned for tracing the members. A rescue operation was on till late evening.

Locals suspected that the two members may have washed away in the whirling of Peddavagu which overflew following discharge of surplus water into it from Kumram Bheem project and heavy rains in upstream areas.