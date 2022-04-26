Two minor Maoists surrender to police in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:06 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

Kothagudem: Two female minor members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) party surrendered before Kothagudem police and 141 Bn CRPF.

Cherla LGS member, Muski Sukhi alias Vimala of Rallapuram and Manuguru LOS member, Madakam Pramila alias Pale of Chennapuram in Cherla mandal were the surrendered Maoists. They both were 18 year old.

Giving details of their surrender to the media here on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt informed that both Sukki and Pramila were forcefully recruited by Maoist Party when they were 14 years of age.

Maoist leaders recruited many such minor tribal children when they were at a tender age and in no position to evaluate what was good for them. And they were left to be exploited by the Maoist leadership.

Sukhi and Pramila were forced by Maoist leaders to participate in an exchange of fire (EoF) with police in Tekulagudem April 03 and in Pesalpadu on December 27 in 2021. Maoist leaders were violating the tribal and child rights, SP noted.

They both decided to surrender before the police as the Maoist leaders Azad, Damodar, Raji Reddy and Madhu were exploiting minor tribal girls by forcing them to do menial jobs like cooking, washing clothes and to serve as luggage carriers.

Bad treatment of women cadres and children, forcing young tribal girls to marry senior leaders, sexually exploiting them and differential treatment by Maoist leaders in providing basic necessities to higher and lower cadres made to them quit the party, he said.

Incidents like Damodar forcing a young tribal girl Rajitha to marry him and Maoist leader’s failure to provide support to women for their medical needs, demand for favours from women cadres have led Sukhi and Pramila to surrender to police, Dutt explained.

SP Dutt appealed to all the Maoist leaders, dalam members and militia members to be part of development and live peacefully by joining mainstream life. They could contact any of their relatives or police to surrender and live a better life.

ASP B Rohith Raju, CRPF 141 Bn Second-in-Command Pramod Pawar and Cherla CI B Ashok were present. SP handed over financial assistance to the surrendered Maoists.