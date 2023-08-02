Two persons injured in different road accidents in Hyderabad

A student was seriously injured when a DCM ran over her at Bowenpally, in another incident, a woman sustained injuries when a tipper lorry hit her scooty at Kukatpally

Hyderabad: A student was seriously injured when a DCM ran over her at Bowenpally on Wednesday.

Vaishanavi (21) was going along with her father Vijay Kumar on a motorcycle to take a bus to go to her college when a DCM vehicle hit their bike at Bowenpally road. The victim fell on the road and apparently was run over by the DCM. She sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Her condition was stated to be critical, said the police. A case is registered against the DCM driver.

In another incident, a woman sustained injuries when a tipper lorry hit her scooty at Kukatpally on Wednesday.

Anju, a resident of Vivekananadanagar Kukatpally made a U turn at Nexa showroom when a tipper lorry hit her vehicle after which the victim fell on the road. The driver ran the vehicle over her legs.

Passers-by who noticed the incident caught the driver and handed him over to police. The injured woman was shifted to hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

