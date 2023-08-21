Two persons killed in road accident in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:14 AM, Mon - 21 August 23

Nalgonda: Two persons died on the spot and another one was injured when a private bus hit a motorcycle at Anajipuram of Vemulapally mandal in the district in the early hours of Monday.

The road accident took place when one of the tyres of the bus burst, leading to the driver losing control of the vehicle and hitting the motorbike. The bus, which was going to Hyderabad from Miryalaguda side, came to a halt in a roadside agricultural field. About 30 passengers were travelling in the bus at the time of the incident.