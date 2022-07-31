Two teens drown in KLIS Canal in Medak

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:56 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Representational Image

Medak: Two teenagers drowned in a canal of Kaleshwarm Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) at Tujalpur village of Narasapur Mandal on Sunday. The victims were Halavath Kishan (17) and Korra Rakesh (17) of Arjun Thanda, a hamlet of Tujalapur.

According to Narsapur Police, the two youngsters along with their friends Vishnu, Prabhas, Prakash, Sai Kumar, and Suresh went to see the KLIS. Since the Canal was brimming with water due to recent rains, Halavath Kishan ventured into the canal. As he did not know swimming, Kishan drowned. In a bid to save his friend, Rakesh, who also did not know swimming, ventured into the canal and drowned. Following the yellings of the remaining friends, the elders rushed to the place, but they could not save them. The bodies have been fished out. A case was registered.