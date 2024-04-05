Two women from Maharashtra held for smuggling ganja worth Rs 50 lakh in Warangal

The two confessed to procuring the substance from Vijayawada and to carrying it to Maharashtra.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 08:08 PM

Warangal: Two women from Maharashtra were arrested on the charges of smuggling banned ganja by a train in Warangal railway station on Thursday evening. A total of 203.4 kilograms of ganja was seized from them. The value of the contraband substance was assessed to be Rs 50.85 lakh.

Government Railway Police Inspector G Naresh said that Chandabai Bhema Beldar and Usha Dilip Chouhan, both belonging to Jalgaon in Maharashtra were apprehended for transporting the bags containing the ganja under the seats of a compartment of the Navjeevan express bound to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, when police search the train following a tip. The two confessed to procuring the substance from Vijayawada and to carrying it to Maharashtra.