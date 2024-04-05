Two women from Maharashtra held for smuggling ganja worth Rs 50 lakh in Warangal

The two confessed to procuring the substance from Vijayawada and to carrying it to Maharashtra.
Warangal: Two women from Maharashtra were arrested on the charges of smuggling banned ganja by a train in Warangal railway station on Thursday evening. A total of 203.4 kilograms of ganja was seized from them. The value of the contraband substance was assessed to be Rs 50.85 lakh.
Government Railway Police Inspector G Naresh said that Chandabai Bhema Beldar and Usha Dilip Chouhan, both belonging to Jalgaon in Maharashtra were apprehended for transporting the bags containing the ganja under the seats of a compartment of the Navjeevan express bound to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, when police search the train following a tip. The two confessed to procuring the substance from Vijayawada and to carrying it to Maharashtra.