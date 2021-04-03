Two youngsters arrested for raping woman tourist in Mulugu

The accused have been identified as Kola Sathvik alias Saidulu and Janagam Anandha Rao of Buttaigudem village of Kannaigudem mandal in the district

By | Published: 9:46 pm

Mulugu: The police of the Sammaka-Sarakka Tadwai mandal have arrested two youth in connection with a rape case on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Kola Sathvik alias Saidulu and Janagam Anandha Rao of Buttaigudem village of Kannaigudem mandal in the district.

According to Pasra CI Anumula Srinivas, Tadwai SI Ch Venkateshwara Rao along with his team had nabbed the accused near Katapur cross road while the accused were trying to flee to Hyderabad. The police said Satvik along with Ananda Rao had intercepted a young man and his woman friend at the ‘Blackberry Island’ in the forest area of the Tadwai mandal on March 30. Satvik then blackmailed the young woman and took her to the house at Manuguru and raped her.

“After the victim suffered bleeding, Satvik asked his friend Ananda Rao to drop her off at her village on a two-wheeler. Satvik, however, continued to blackmail her by calling on the phone. He threatened to tell her parents if she did not follow as per his instructions,” the CI said adding that the young woman’s friend, however, approached the police and lodged a complaint the next day. Learning about the police complaint, the accused had gone underground and tried to escape to Hyderabad. However, the police have arrested the duo on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the CI asked the visitors not to be afraid of unscrupulous elements and inform the police whenever there is an attempt to commit offence. “The visitors/tourists must inform the police about the people who try to blackmail or intimidate tourists. The details of those who provided the information will be kept confidential and we will take legal action to apprehend the culprits,” the CI said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .