Two youngsters drown in Bisugir Sharif tank in Telangana

The two are said to have stepped into the tank on the hillocks near the dargah to hava a bath and drowned as they did not know swimming.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:50 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Karimnagar: Two youngsters – A Srinath (19) and Polampalli Sai Kumar (24) – drowned in a tank at the Bisugir Sharif Dargah of Jammikunta mandal on Friday.

According to local people, residents of Godavarikhani, Srinath and Sai Kumar on Friday visited Bisugir Sharif to take part in the Urus being held at the Dargah.

Srinath was from Jyothinagar, while Sai Kumar hailed from Vittalnagar of Godavarikhani. The two are said to have stepped into the tank on the hillocks near the dargah to hava a bath and drowned as they did not know swimming.

The police have shifted the bodies to hospital and have registered a case.