Two youngsters killed as bike rams parked tractor in Karimnagar

By | Published: 11:12 am

Karimnagar: Two youngsters died when the two-wheeler they were travelling in rammed into a parked tractor-trolley at Challur in Veenavanka mandal late on Monday night.

According to police, while Bodasu Ramesh (22) was a native of Challur, Mahesh (25), who hails from Basanthnagar in Peddapalli district, was a resident of Challur. Both were working as tractor drivers.

The two went to Peddapalli in the morning and were returning to the village. When they reached BC Colony in the village, the bike hit a tractor-trolley parked by the roadside, killing them both on the spot.

On getting information about the incident, Veenavanka SI Kiran Reddy visited the spot and began investigation. The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem.

