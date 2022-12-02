| Two Youngsters Killed As Tractor Mows Down Bike In Adilabad

Two youngsters killed as tractor mows down bike in Adilabad

Published Date - 08:27 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Adilabad: Two youngsters were killed when a tractor hit a motorbike on which they were travelling between Harkapur and Olmadri villages in Indervelli mandal on Thursday night.

Indervelli Sub-Inspector D Sunil said Javade Krishna (18) and Valke Sonaji (26), private employees of Dasnapur village in Indervelli mandal, were returning to Dasnapur, when the tractor hit their bike, killing Krishna on the spot.

Sonaji was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad where he died while undergoing treatment later.

Based on a complaint from the family of one of the victims, a case was registered. Investigation is on.