| Telangana National Shooting Competition To Be Held In Adilabad From Dec 9

Telangana: National shooting competition to be held in Adilabad from Dec 9

MLA Jogu Ramanna said a national level shooting ball competition would be held in Indira Priyadarshini stadium here from December 9 to 11.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:18 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

MLA Jogu Ramanna addresses pressmen in Adilabad on Thursday

Adilabad: MLA Jogu Ramanna said a national level shooting ball competition would be held in Indira Priyadarshini stadium here from December 9 to 11.

Addressing the media along with State Shooting Ball Association president Saini Ravi Kumar, Ramanna said that Adilabad was hosting the mega championship for the first time.

Also Read Cops distribute 500 blankets to tribals in Adilabad

He said 600 players and 100 officials belonging to 20 States would participate in the competition. He added elaborate arrangements were made for smooth conduct of the event and accommodation would be provided to players. He sought cooperation from the public and sports lovers.

General secretary of the association Soma Shekhar, treasurer Haricharan, and many others were present.