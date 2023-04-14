UGC rolls out new regulations mandating constitution of SGRC in all HEIs

All HEIs have been directed to come up with an online portal, within three months, where an aggrieved student can submit an application seeking redressal of grievance

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 07:08 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

file Photo.

Hyderabad: Formulating an effective mechanism to address students’ grievances, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has rolled out new regulations mandating constitution of Students Grievances Redressal Committees (SGRC) in all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) besides appointment of Ombudsperson at the university level.

The SGRC will comprise a professor as chairperson and four professors or senior faculty as members. It will also have a student representative to be nominated on the academic merit, excellence in sports or performance in co-curricular activities as a special invitee.

“The Students’ Grievance Regulations 2023 provide an additional forum for redressal of complaints against caste-based discrimination. These regulations do not replace other regulations/guidelines made/issued by the UGC from time to time to ensure that no student is discriminated on the basis of caste, creed, religion, language, ethnicity, gender or disabilities,” UGC Chairman Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar said on Friday.

All HEIs have been directed to come up with an online portal, within three months, where an aggrieved student can submit an application seeking redressal of grievance.

Apart from referring the online complaint to the appropriate SGRC, the regulations mandate the HEI to give its comments within 15 days of receipt of the complaint. The SGRC can fix a date to hear the complaint and an aggrieved student may appear either in person or authorize a representative to present the case.

Grievances that are not resolved by the Committee within the time period can be referred to the University’s Ombudsperson, whose appointment is also a must. The Ombudsperson will redress grievances of students of the university and colleges affiliated with the university.

As per the new regulations, a retired Vice Chancellor or retired professor, who has served as a dean or head of department, and has 10 years of experience as a professor at State or Central universities or institutions of national importance or deemed to be universities or a former district judge can be appointed as the University’s Ombudsperson for a period of three years or until he/she attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.

The HEIs that fail to comply with regulations or recommendations of Ombudsperson or SGRC will attract punitive action including withdrawal of declaration of fitness to receive grants under section 12B of the Act and suspending approval for online/ODL courses.