Unable to bear stomach pain, woman hangs self in Mancherial

Baddi Chukkakka, a 55-year old woman, died, allegedly by hanging herself, as she was unable to bear stomach pain from which she was suffering for three years

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Representational Image

Mancherial: Baddi Chukkakka, a 55-year old woman, died, allegedly by hanging herself, as she was unable to bear stomach pain from which she was suffering for three years.

The incident happened at Krishnapalli village in Nennal mandal on Sunday. Her husband Hanumanthu lodged complaint with police, sub-Inspector P Shyam Patel said.

Also Read Monkey menace: Woman dies after being hit by falling cement block in Mahabubabad