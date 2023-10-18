Unaccounted cash of Rs 4.20 lakh seized in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:11 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

The cash was handed over to a flying squad team for further action

Mancherial: Unaccounted cash of Rs 4.20 lakh was seized during vehicle checks conducted in different parts of Bellampalli town on Wednesday.

Bellampalli Inspector Bansi Lal said that unaccounted cash of Rs.3 lakh was seized from Sirikonda Kanakaiah of Shamsheernagar, while Vodnala Narsaiah belonging to Contractor Basthi was found to be travelling with receipt-less cash of Rs 1.20 lakh.

The cash was handed over to a flying squad team for further action.

