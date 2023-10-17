Unaccounted cash of Rs 99 lakh seized in Asifabad

Police seized unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 99 lakh from employees of Telangana Grameena Bank in Kagaznagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:38 AM, Tue - 17 October 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Police seized unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 99 lakh from employees of Telangana Grameena Bank in Kagaznagar on Monday night.

Kagaznagar police said the cash was seized when the employees failed to show relevant documents and did not upload details of the shipment online during a random vehicle check held at around 9 pm.

The employees were shifting the cash from Kagaznagar to Rebbena at the time of the check. The cash was handed over to a flying squad team for further action.