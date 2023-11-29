Unaccounted cash of Rs 56 lakh seized in Asifabad

Tangadapalli Santosh and Mussavir Hussain from Sirpur (T) town were found to be carrying the cash hidden in cooking oil cartoons.
Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Unaccounted cash of Rs 56.48 lakh was seized from two persons during a vehicle check in Sirpur (T) on Wednesday.
Sirpur (T) Sub-Inspector D Ramesh said that Tangadapalli Santosh and Mussavir Hussain from Sirpur (T) town were found to be carrying the cash hidden in cooking oil cartoons to buy an auto-rickshaw at the time of the vehicle check. The auto-rickshaw driver Shafi admitted that he was shipping the funds from Kagaznagar to Sirpur (T) town as per instructions of Santosh and Mussavir.
The cash was handed over to a flying squad team for further action.