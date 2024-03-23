Adilabad: Mukhra (K) sarpanch bags NDTV award

23 March 2024

Adilabad: Gadge Meenakshi, sarpanch of model village Mukhra (K) in Echoda mandal bagged the Life in India award bestowed by NDTV at Indian of the Year-2024 programme held in New Delhi on Saturday. She received the award from Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankar. She was given the award for striving hard to transform the village.

Speaking on the occasion, Meenakshi attributed the success of the village to innovative schemes introduced by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. She stated that the initiatives helped the village in achieving self-sufficiency in various fields including power. She said that Mukhra (K) village recorded 100 percent of sustaining of saplings planted under Telanganaku Harita Harita Haram besides making profits by adopting an efficient waste management practice.

The village had earlier bagged the Swacch Sujal Shakti Samman in 2023, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Shashaktikaran Purashkar-2022 for effectively implementing various schemes and Biodiversity award in 2022 and Swacch Sarvekshan Award in 2020.