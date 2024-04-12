Unaccounted cash Rs 5 lakh seized in separate two incidents in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 April 2024, 07:05 PM

Nirmal: Unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 5 lakh was seized from two persons during a vehicle check held in Sarangapur mandal centre on Friday. Sarangapur Sub-Inspector K Chandramohan said that funds Rs 3.5 lakh belonging to G Poshetti of Chincholi (B) were seized during the vehicle check, while cash Rs 1.5 lakh from Rathod Prahlad, a native of Devi Thanda were seized as part of enforcement of ongoing model code of conduct. He said that the receipt-less funds were handed over to a static surveillance team for further action.