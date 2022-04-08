Understanding SI exam

Published Date - 11:51 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Hyderabad: The State government has accorded approval for recruitment to 16,587 vacancies in various categories in the Police department through the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board.

Of the total, there are 558 posts of Sub-Inspector (SI) of Police in various cadres. In the series of articles, we will look into preparation strategies, tips, study plans, and study material required to crack the written recruitment exam for the SI posts.

In order to understand how to prepare for the SI recruitment exam, you must first understand the exam pattern and selection process. The recruitment to the SI post is a four stage process-preliminary test, physical measurement test, physical efficiency test and final written examination.

Selection Process

1. Preliminary Written Test

All the applicants are required to appear for a preliminary test which will be of three hours duration. This test contains objective type questions in English, Telugu and Urdu languages.

Subject Questions Marks Duration

Arithmetic Ability & Test of Reasoning 100 100 3 Hours

General Studies 100 100



2. Physical Measurements Test (PMT)

Candidates who have passed the preliminary examination must qualify the physical test too.

3. Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Candidates qualified in the above physical measurements test will be required to undergo the physical efficiency test as well.

4. Final Written Examination

Finally, candidates who qualify in the physical efficiency test will be required to appear for a final written examination (three hours duration) as given below

Paper Subject Parts

I Arithmetic & Test of Reasoning/ Mental Ability 200 Questions (Objective Type)

II General Studies 200 Questions (Objective Type)

III English Descriptive Type

IV Telugu/Urdu Descriptive Type

Tips for Arithmetic and Reasoning section

The Arithmetic and Reasoning section carries a total of 100 marks in prelims and 200 marks in mains.

You can expect questions on basic arithmetic operations like addition, subtraction, division and multiplication. You know those questions you had in elementary, middle and high school that might involve two trains traveling at different speeds or determining how many different pieces of fruit Tommy brought home from the grocery store. You will also have to use reasoning skills to figure out what is really being asked for and the best way to obtain that answer.

Questions on percentage will usually involve how to calculate cost price, selling price, and discount. You will need to use various formulas to solve different problems like calculating simple and compound interest. Doing calculations is also important in this section and to do calculations quickly you have to learn squares, cubes and Vedic mathematics (Speed Maths) techniques.

Arithmetic Weightage (approximately)

S.no Topic Prelims Mains

1 Percentages 7 11

2 Simple and Compound Interest 2 7

3 Profit loss & discount 4 9

4 Ratio & Proportion 1 3

5 Partnership 3 7

6 Ages 1 1

7 Averages 1 6

8 Time & work 4 8

9 Pipes and Cisterns 1 0

10 Time and distance 4 4

11 Trains 1 2

12 Mensuration 14 11

13 Number system 9 15

14 Geometry 3 2

15 Algebra 3 4

16 Progressions 1 1

17 Sets 0 3

18 Miscellaneous 0 9

Reasoning Weightage: (approximately)

S.no Topic Prelims Mains

1 Letter series,

coding and decoding 12 24

2 Number series & puzzle test 6 4

3 Analogy & odd one out 5 13

4 Caselets 4 6

5 Data sufficiency 3 10

6 Non-verbal reasoning 3 4

7 Tabular and pie diagrams 2 6

8 Clocks & calendars 2 6

9 Directions 1 2

10 Seating arrangements 1 3

11 counting of figures 1 0

12 Venn diagrams 1 9

13 Mathematical reasoning 0 2

14` Dice 0 1

15 Blood relations 0 4

16 Ranking & orders 0 3

It is important to clear the basics in the Arithmetic section. If candidates have a strong grip on mathematical concepts, it becomes easy to solve the questions. Do not rush for the tricks, understand, learn and practice rather.The weightage of the topics may be the same or vary. To clear the exam you have to get a grip on each topic which is listed above.

