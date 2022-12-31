Nirmal to host science fair from January 9-11: Indrakaran

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

File Photo

Nirmal: Minister Indrakaran Reddy said that the ambitious ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi‘ scheme was being implemented to provide quality education to the poor children and to create infrastructure in government run schools on par with private educational institutions.

At a review meeting on Saturday, Indrakaran said the government was aiming to strengthen the education sector by implementing the MOMB initiative.

He said that it had involved philanthropists and former students of the schools to achieve this mission. He informed that 260 schools were undergoing a makeover in the district, spending Rs 82 crore.

The minister, participating in another meeting, said that a state-level science fair would be organised in Nirmal town from January 9 to 11. He stated that 516 students belonging to 33 districts would participate in the event.

He instructed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the fair and to avoid inconvenience to participants.

Later, Indrakaran conveyed New Year’s wishes to students of an Anganwadi centre while he was touring Parimandal village in Mamada mandal.

He halted for a brief after spotting the students and received flowers given by the pupils. He found out whether the centre was facing any problem.