Unearthing of Siva temple at Nampally Area Hospital fake

Hyderabad: Rumours of the unearthing of a Siva temple at Nampally Area Hospital in the city spread on WhatsApp on Saturday, prompting the police to swing into action and check the spot. Both the police and hospital authorities later clarified that the ‘unearthing’ was fake news.

The WhatsApp post, claiming that remnants of an ancient Siva temple with idols had surfaced on the hospital premises near the TB unit, was circulated from morning. It was claimed that the remnants were of a centuries-old temple that existed there. A mention was also made that devotees were queueing up at the site in large numbers.

The police, who were alerted about the WhatsApp message, reached the hospital by afternoon and inspected the spot. According to local police personnel, the idols were at the same spot for a long time.

“As part of our beat duty, we visit the hospital every day and have been seeing this idol for a long time,” a police personnel at the spot said.

Staff of the hospital too rejected the WhatsApp messages of a temple being unearthed saying it was a fabricated story.

“I joined the hospital in 2005 and have been seeing this idol since then,” a hospital official said.

