UNESCO listing an honour for Siddipet weavers: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:50 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has congratulated weavers of Gollabhama Saris, which were recently listed by the UNESCO under iconic crafts of the country. The Minister termed it a honour to the skill of Siddipet weavers.

In a post on his Twitter handle on Sunday, the Minister said Siddipet had become the sole address for these unique sarees made exclusively by the weavers of Siddipet district. Rao said they would certainly present Gollabhama saris as gifts to visitors who arrive from various parts of the country and from across the world.

The Minister said he was happy to see UNESCO’s recognition of such wonderful work and added that the State government was also promoting the Gollabhama saris via the Textiles department by setting up a special stall in Golkonda Handicrafts showroom.