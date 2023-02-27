UNICEF appreciates Karimnagar Collector for successfully implementing govt schemes

UNICEF appreciated the district collector RV Karnan for successfully implementing various government schemes and launching an anemia special drive 'Anemia Mukt Karimnagar'

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Collector RV Karnan particiapting in UNICEF meeting held in Hyderabad on Monday.

Representatives of the organization praised the collector in a programme held in UNICEF office, Hyderabad on Monday.

Besides its representatives from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Indian representative in UNICEF main office, USA, Cynthia Mc Caffre, Hyderabad Chief Meital Rusdia, TSCPCR Chairman Srinivisa Rao, WASH officer Venkatesh and others were also present.

They appreciated the collector for successfully implementing various government schemes such as mother and child welfare scheme, WASH, and anemia special drive.

On the occasion, Karnan explained through power point presentation about Dalit Bandhu being implemented on pilot basis, anemia free drive, Poshan Abhiyan, Mana Ooru-Mana Badi, Health, Women welfare, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj programmes.