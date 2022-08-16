Unidentified car triggers panic at State BJP office in Hyderabad

Published Date - 02:31 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed in the surroundings after a car was found parked on the roadside beside State BJP office at Nampally on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tata Nano car bearing Maharashtra registration number had a travelling suitcase in the back seat.

The locals who noticed the car parked since the last two days, alerted the police on Tuesday. The Dog Squad and CLUES team reached the spot and checked, but found no suspicious substance.

The Abid Road police too reached the spot and are forcibly opening the car door to check the suitcase.

Efforts are on to identify the car owner.