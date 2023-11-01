Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s 3-Day Sri Lanka Visit | India-Sri Lanka Business Summit

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to embark on a three-day visit to Sri Lanka, as announced by the Ministry of Finance.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:32 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Hyderabad: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to embark on a three-day visit to Sri Lanka, as announced by the Ministry of Finance. During her visit, Sitharaman will be the guest of honor at ‘NAAM 200,’ an event organized by the Sri Lankan government to mark the 200th anniversary of the arrival of Indian-origin Tamils (IOTs) in Sri Lanka. The event, to be held on November 2 at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium in Colombo, will be attended by dignitaries such as Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, and other senior leaders.

Watch: