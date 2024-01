| Union Home Ministry Orders Cbi Probe Into Supply Of Substandard Medicines In Delhi Govt Hospitals

In December, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI inquiry into the matter to the Home ministry.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:28 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

New Delhi: The Union Home ministry has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the supply of substandard medicines in Delhi government hospitals, sources said on Friday.

In December, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI inquiry into the matter to the Home ministry.