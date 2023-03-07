Union Minister hails Hyderabad as pharma capital of the world

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh hailed Hyderabad as a destination for health, wealth and a pharma capital of the world with lots of opportunities

Hyderabad: While the Centre remains apathetic and the BJP leadership sticks to its persistent vitriolic broadside on Hyderabad’s growth story, the city’s emergence as a top destination for industries on Tuesday won acknowledgement and praise from Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh.

The Union Minister, who was in the city to inaugurate the ‘One Week One Lab’ campaign at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), hailed Hyderabad as a destination for health, wealth and a pharma capital of the world with lots of opportunities.

Dr Singh described Hyderabad Pharma City as the world’s largest integrated cluster for the pharma sector with a special focus on Research and Development (R&D) and drug manufacturing. Due to the significant potential of the pharma cluster in Hyderabad, it has been recognised as a National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) by Government of India. The Pharma City has been developed on the lines of international standards and will play an important role across the pharmaceutical value chain, he said.

The Minister also praised IICT for its cutting-research and added, “the highly skilled manpower from IICT is a boon for pharma and biotech industry of Hyderabad and India. The ‘One Week One Lab’ event is a great chance for students to draw inspirations from IICT and its highly talented scientists.”

Dr Singh highlighted the achievements of IICT in the last few years. The recent launch of the Hydrazine Hydrate plant by GACL by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was based on the novel technology developed at IICT. The Anaerobic Gas Lift Reactor (AGR) Technology-based plant set up at Bowenpally marketyard was mentioned by Prime Minister in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The ‘One Week One Lab’ at IICT is part of a nationwide campaign, which includes all the 37 laboratories that fall under the umbrella of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), aimed at showcasing their work to the public for a week till March 12.

As part of the campaign, IICT is organising a series of events including workshops, seminars, open-day, scientific sessions and many more. IICT director Dr D Srinivas Reddy, senior scientists from IICT and other CSIR associated laboratories from Hyderabad and members of the scientific community from Hyderabad were present.