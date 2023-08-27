Unique rock with small pits sheds light on ancient cultural practice

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:53 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

Children lick the Varada Payasam on a rock at Veldi village of Jangaon district on Sunday.

Jangaon: Noted archaeology enthusiast Reddy Rathnakar Reddy said he had chanced on a unique rock formation with small holes or pits, integral to the traditional ‘Varada Payasam’ festival. This find sheds light on an age-old cultural practice, connecting modern-day celebrations to the customs of the Stone Age.

Perched atop Pandavula Gutta, a prominent hill at the Veldi village of Raghunathpalli mandal in the district, the identified rock has unveiled a fascinating aspect of the region’s history. The ‘Varada Payasam’ also known as ‘Varada Pasam’ festival, an event evoking memories of the primitive lifestyle and festivities from the Stone Age, is celebrated fervently on the hillocks that have held significance for both the environment and local inhabitants for generations.

“The festival entails villagers gathering at the hilltop, where they prepare the traditional ‘Payasam’ — a delightful dessert made from rice, jaggery, and milk – right on the hillock’s surface.

This sweet treat is then served directly on the hill’s rock. In a ritual reminiscent of monkeys, participants bow down and consume the Payasam using their mouths to aid in the drying process. The celebration not only underscores the continuity of culture but also emphasizes the vital connection between humans and the land they inhabit,” he said.

Of particular interest in this rock discovery are the more than a hundred small pits, specifically designed for serving Payasam during the Varada Payasam festival on the Pandavula Gutta in Veldi village. This rarity underscores the villagers’ commitment to preserving their customs across generations.

Reddy also said that the festival’s origins can be traced back to ancient times, a testament to the lasting nature of the human bond with these hills and valleys. He noted that the hill, historically and geographically, seems to have remained central to human existence from the Neolithic age up to the present day.

A stream flowing from the hillside further solidifies the significance of the location in the community’s life. Members of the Mudiraj community in Veldi village have upheld the Varada Payasam tradition across generations.

The festival spans three Adi weeks, culminating in the grand finale on the last Sunday, during which the villagers participate in the ‘Pochamma Bonalu’ celebrations.

