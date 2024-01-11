Universities recruitment may revert to old system in Telangana

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 11 January 2024, 11:00 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The teaching and non-teaching recruitment process in the State universities is to return to the old system instead of a common recruitment that was brought in by the previous BRS government.

This has been indicated by the higher education sources citing the Congress government’s plans of withdrawing the Telangana State Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill that had been passed in the Legislative Assembly last year for recruiting faculty and non-teaching staff in the State universities.

The move is being brought in by the Congress government in line with its poll assurance to unemployed youth and government job aspirants of filling up two lakh jobs by December this year, if voted to power.

In a recently held meeting with the Education department officials, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is learnt to have directed officials to initiate steps to withdraw the bill, which is awaiting Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s nod.

As per the old system, the respective universities notified vacancies and certificate verification of candidates was conducted sans an entrance test. On the basis of the academic merit and research papers publications, the university teacher job aspirants were called in for interviews and selections were done. However, this recruitment process got into legal tangles in the past besides there were allegations of bribing and favoritism in the selection process.

To ensure hassle free recruitment in the State universities, the previous BRS government passed the Telangana State Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill for recruiting teaching and non-teaching staff in the universities except for the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal. As per the Bill, the Board was to be headed by TSCHE Chairman and had four members besides a special invitee.

Doing away with the selection of candidates without an entrance test, the government had planned to hold a common screening test for the recruitment under new process.

However, the Bill could not see the light of the day as it did not receive approval from the Governor, who sought some explanations from the Education department. Not convinced with explanation, the Governor wrote to the University Grants Commission seeking clarification and finally referred the bill to the President of India.

As many as 2,825 vacancies have already been approved by the previous BRS government for recruitment in 15 State universities.