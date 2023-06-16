Unravel Data to double Hyderabad employee count by mid-2024

US-based Unravel Data hosts Hyderabad’s first-ever conference on DataOps and FinOps, commits to serving the local tech community

Hyderabad: US-based Unravel Data on Friday said it is planning to double its Hyderabad headcount in the next year as the company continues to expand and grow its local operations to better serve its customers.

As a commitment to serving the local tech community in Hyderabad and nearby cities through continuous learning and development opportunities, Unravel today hosted the second Indian edition of its flagship DataOps Observability Conference here. Over 200 senior data and technology professionals from data-leading companies attended the conference.

Unravel co-founder and CTO Shivnath Babu said, “Hyderabad is a strategic location for Unravel as many of our customers around the world are relying on their data teams based in Hyderabad to accelerate their business-critical Big Data analytics projects.”

“This is why we are not only committed to growing our team and operations in Hyderabad, but also to serve the local tech community through world-class learning and networking opportunities,” he added.