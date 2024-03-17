Untimely rains, winds damage mango orchards in Sangareddy

Since the IMD was predicting rains for three more days, the farmers were worried that the untimely rains would cause a great loss to them.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 March 2024, 05:58 PM

Crop Loss

Sangareddy: Untimely rains coupled with strong winds that lashed several parts of Sangareddy district late on Saturday have left a vast trail of crop loss.

The mango crop, which had fruits at the tender stage, recorded considerable damage. Farmers in Sangareddy district had cultivated mango on nearly 16,000 acres. Several orchards in Zaheerabad, Narayankhed and other parts of the district have suffered huge losses.

Farmer MD Harif, who had mango orchards on 38 acres in villages around Zaheerabad town, said most of his orchards recorded crop fall since the fruit was at a tender stage.

Another farmer Subhash Reddy urged the government to support the farmers by carrying out an enumeration of the crop loss. The rains had also caused damage to other crops. The district witnessed strong winds on Sunday evening as well.

Agriculture Extension Officer (Zaheerabad) Pradeep Kumar visited several farms in the Zaheerabad area and examined the crop loss.